Local pizza shops come up with creative services for the community

The pizza shops are offering kits to help families in need and to entertain and feed kids who may be bored at home during quarantine.

(WDVM) — Many local businesses are facing difficulty during the COVID-19 crisis due to a decline in business. some local pizza shops are finding new ways to do business.

Anthony’s Pizza in Winchester is selling KIDS pizza kits to offer a fun way for families to spend time together and to enjoy their time in quarantine. The pizza kits feature fun additions like crayons and an activity page. Vince’s New York Pizza in Smithsburg has been offering sub kits for people in the community who have fallen on hard times. The kits offer enough food to last recipients for several meals.

“We wanted to do something because we knew a lot of people were out of work. I mean I read on Facebook all of these sad stories so we wanted to make some extra subs and give back to the community,” said Roberto Gonzalez, Owner of Vince’s New York Pizza.

“Something for the kids to do at home keeping the kids busy,” said Claudio Buono Owner of Anthony’s Pizza Shop.

Both pizza shops say they’ve received positive feedback and support from the community.