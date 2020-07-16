Local pharma getting closer to COVID-19 vaccination

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — In light of the pandemic, top pharmaceutical companies are working round the clock in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccination.

The Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce hosted a webinar with research-based bio pharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca, to talk about their plan to run trials on a possible vaccine in the near future.

AstraZeneca is working to develop a safe and effective vaccine and officials say they’re getting close. There are multiple companies researching ways to combat the virus by looking into treatments and even testing capabilities. Experts say it will be a global effort to find an overall solution.

“With clinical trials here in the U.S., will commence end of this month, beginning of next month. The we will probably will have readouts anywhere between October to December,” said Julie Garner, AstraZeneca, director, government affairs.

There are plans to run clinical trials while also going through the FDA process.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM