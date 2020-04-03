Local newspapers are facing their own coronavirus crisis

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 20 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the state, making the total positive case count 237 as of today, April 3, 2020.

The WV DHHR says 6,367 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 237 positive, 6,130 negative and two deaths. A new dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data.