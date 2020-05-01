Local musician keeps the music going during pandemic

POCA, WV (WOWK) – Scott Honaker is a full-time musician from Poca, West Virginia. He lived in Nashville for 15 years before moving back to West Virginia last year to be closer to family.

“Nashville was a fun place. It got really crowded over the last five to ten years,” he said.

Honaker now plays at many tri-state bars and restaurants and performs in Nashville once or twice a month.

But the Covid-19 pandemic has changed all that.

“Over the last month and-a-half to two months I’ve already lost ten shows, ten gigs. I have two more that were scheduled coming up this weekend that were me and my band, that would make number 12,” Honaker said.

With no gigs to play and no money coming in… he tried doing a Facebook Live concert from his garage a few weeks back.

He takes requests and even set out a virtual “tip jar.”

“People will be nice enough to put a little in there but it doesn’t work quite like someone actually physically putting that money in the jar,” he explained.

Honaker plans to do another Facebook Live performance this weekend.

It’s a way to keep his name out there and exercise his vocal cords.

“And it’s a good way to allow some folks who want to hear live music. They want to tune in and that’s the best way we can do it,” he said.

But he misses playing with his band… Andy Ferguson on bass and Dave Thompson on drums and can’t wait until bars and restaurants can open back up for live performances.

“Not only financially but just to even get back together and rehearse, that’s been kind of a stumbling block too because as musicians you just want to get together and jam and we can’t do that,” he said.

If you’d like to watch Scott Honaker play and even make a request, he will be doing another Facebook Live performance this Saturday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m. You can check out his page here for more information on his performance!