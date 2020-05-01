Local greenhouse opens among COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

by: Douglas Fritz

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Technical Education Center (MCTEC) greenhouse is open for business again. The greenhouse opened on Thursday, April 30 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. It opened again on Friday at the same times and will also be open Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

All profits from the greenhouse go back into the agricultural program, providing funding for planting, trips, and curriculum.

“It feels great to be open and selling to the public but it’s kind of a heartfelt moment missing my students right now, they would have really enjoyed being here and selling to the public,” said Angie Fisher, an agriculture teacher at MCTEC.

The greenhouse will be open again next weekend and students are invited to help. If they do, they must wear a mask and gloves and have parental permission.

