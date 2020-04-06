Local furniture company waits for states approval to begin production on PPE

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While the corona virus sweeps the state, Telescope Casual Furniture has the tools and resources to begin production on PPE such as masks and gowns.

This company has a 1-million square foot facility located just 1 hour from Albany. They have 33 sewing machines that could produce thousands of face masks per week.

Kathy Juckett says for the last couple of weeks, they contacted County, State and Federal officials to try to get approved to begin producing PPE such as masks and gowns along with pop-up hospital rooms.

” We have been trying to contact officials for three weeks especially when since this pandemic got to a scary point. It all started for us we voluntarily closed our facility as a precautionary measure on March 17th when President Trump initially ordered the 15-day “level the curve” request.” said Chairman and CEO Kathy Juckett.

As an outdoor furniture manufacturer, they are considered a non-essential business. However, it doesn’t mean that they aren’t an incredibly important resource during this pandemic. They only need Governor Cuomo to deem they business as essential so they may get to work. Members of Telescope say they want to help protect and serve our nurses, doctors and other medical staff.

Kait Warren says Telescope is not just an outdoor furniture manufacturer. They have remained true to their roots over 117 years by not only producing in the US, but sourcing their raw materials from the US as well.

Telescope received a sample roll of fabric from Hollingswoth and Vose; where they’ve developed a new gown fabric.

” We could make thousands of masks and gowns as long as we keep getting resources for the proper materials to use. This could allow us to be up and running tomorrow.” explained Marketing Manager, Kait Warren.

Telescope has its own machine shop and makes regular practice of building our own machinery. They also has 5 CNC Routers, 5 CNC Mills, 2 CNC Lathes along with 2 injection molders and a huge metal fabrication shop.

As a family owned company, Juckett has stressed to all of her employees that no one will be required to return to work until the NYS restrictions are lifted. However out of their 246 employees, over 150 of them have volunteered to start producing materials to help aid the COVID-19 crisis.

“ Once again I am not making anyone come back to work during this pandemic. But I have a whole bunch of people that want to come back to work and do their part for the community.” said CEO and Chairman Kathy Juckett.

Telescope has reached out to Governor Cuomo’s office, filled out the necessary forms, placed numerous calls and emails. However, they have still not received the okay to start production.

“Our message to Governor Cuomo is every day in your briefing, you ask for help. And every day since this began, our company, along with hundreds of others in NYS, have been clamoring to help. Look no further than your backyard, we are all right here and ready to go.” said Katy Juckett.

Governor Cuomo is also calling on any business that can help manufacture PPE such as gowns, masks or face shields. He says the state of New York will pay for funding to convert the spaces, if need be. If a business is willing to help, you contact the state at (212)-803-3100 or by email at covid19supplies@esd.ny.gov