Local experts say social distancing measures have made an impact

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — We’re all trying to practice social distancing, wear masks and stay home when we can, but is it all actually helping us to slow the spread of COVID-19 and return to normal?

Montgomery County’s Chief Health Officer Travis Gayles says there are some misconceptions about what that means and what happens after the area hits its peak number of cases.

“The ‘peak’ is one reference point, it doesn’t mean we hit that and we don’t have any more cases and we stop there. It just means that based on transmission and the number of cases that it will be our maximum daily totals,” Dr. Gayles said.

In a virtual press briefing, he said he believes the measures county residents are taking are paying off.

“Models suggest that the social distancing measures that have been put into place over the last month have had an impact. We do think it has had an impact on the number of cases overall, as well as the number of deaths. The true impact of that will be known after looking at trends over time,” Gayles said.

Though these measures appear to be working, County Executive Marc Elrich says there’s no one factor or statistic that determines when the county will reopen for business.

“I am not, I emphasize not, going to make a decision that isn’t backed by our health officials and by science. As bad as the disruption is in terms of the business community, the loss of life is far more consequential,” Elrich said.

At the time of this report, Montgomery County has over 1,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19.