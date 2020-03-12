Local colleges, universities move to online instruction amid COVID-19 concerns

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The spread of COVD-19 has learning institutions on high alert, implementing large scale changes to instruction across campuses, systems, and states. At the time of this report, there are no confirmed cases at local colleges and universities, and officials are looking to keep it that way.

“Spring Break is next week, and for at least the two week period afterward, the University System of Maryland has recommended and asked that all the universities plan for classes to be delivered fully online and keep students away from campuses during that time,” said Steve Simon, a spokesperson for Universities at Shady Grove in Montgomery County.

The strong guidance came down from the university system’s chancellor Jay Perman.

USG finds itself in a particularly difficult situation. The campus offers classes from nine state universities, all of which are taking different approaches preparing for the move to online classwork.

USG is planning to make tutoring and academic support services remote during the time classes are moved off-campus.

Other colleges and universities in the region are also making similar moves that come with the complex challenge of going remote.

“There are constant conversations going on. The decision at one university may not be the same at another but they’re following the general principles and the intent of limiting the number of students on campus,” said Simon.

The switch makes things especially difficult for students who often learn hands-on in a group lab setting.

“Right now, we’re just waiting to hear from our professors. We don’t really know too much of what’s going on. For the lab situation, I don’t really see a way of being able to do lab altogether,” said Jorge Torres, a senior at the University of Maryland-College Park studying biology at USG.

“They may do it differently because they have to look at their own circumstances and their capabilities,” Simon explained.

Some colleges are also canceling events and conferences at their respective institutions, so be sure to look for school-specific communications when it comes to making plans.