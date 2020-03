RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam gives his daily COVID-19 response briefing at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24.

290 COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Virginia, with seven deaths statewide. Arlington and Fairfax are two of the highest populated cases, as of March 24.

“This will be our new normal for a while,” said Northam. He said they just distributed a new shipment of masks and gloves to health providers.

Watch the full press conference: