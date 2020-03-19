Va. Gov. Northam coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia now has 94 cases of coronavirus, including a child under the age of 10.

The Virginia Department of Health provided an update on Thursday, which said that a total of 94 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. At this time, 19 people are hospitalized and over 1,900 Virginians have been tested for the virus.

So far, there have been three outbreaks of coronavirus in Virginia — two of them have been in Richmond.

Health officals said they expect the number of cases to continue to rise in the coming weeks.