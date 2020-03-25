All Maryland public schools will remain closed through April 24

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who chairs the National Governors Association, talks about initiatives and funding Maryland is making available to help small businesses and employees hurt by the coronavirus’ impact on the economy during a news conference in Annapolis, Md., on Monday, March 23, 2020. Hogan also discussed plans to ask the federal government for more direct financial aid to the states in a conference call Monday with the White House. Kelly Schulz, the secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce is standing left, and Tiffany Robinson, secretary of the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, is standing right. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon announced all Maryland public schools will remain closed for the next four weeks, through April 24, 2020.

Hogan has requested a presidential disaster declaration.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, there are currently 423 positive cases of COVID-19 and four deaths in Maryland.

All Marylanders are advised to practice social distancing. Social distancing is a way to keep people from interacting closely or frequently enough to spread an infectious disease, and can include the following habits and steps:

Avoid handshaking, hugging and other intimate types of greeting

Avoid non-essential travel (your health care provider may have specific guidance for your situation)

Avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces

Work from home if possible for your work situation

Avoid unnecessary errands — consider ways to have essential items, like food and other household supplies, brought to your house through online delivery services or through family or social networks

