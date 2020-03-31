DC Mayor Muriel Bowser gives COVID-19 update

Coronavirus

Bowser to speak at 11 a.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Bowser holds daily COVID-19 response press conference on March 31 at 11 a.m.

D.C. residents are advised to follow these steps to limit the spread of COVID-19:

  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Wash hands, multiple times a day with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
  • An alcohol-based hand sanitizer can be used if soap and water are not available
  • Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

To watch the full press conference visit Mayor Bowser Facebook page.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Brie Jackson

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Trending Stories