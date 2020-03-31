DC Mayor Muriel Bowser gives COVID-19 update

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Bowser holds daily COVID-19 response press conference on March 31 at 11 a.m.
D.C. residents are advised to follow these steps to limit the spread of COVID-19:
- Stay home when you are sick
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Wash hands, multiple times a day with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- An alcohol-based hand sanitizer can be used if soap and water are not available
- Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
This is a developing story and will be updated.