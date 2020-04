Bowser to speak at 11 a.m.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D. C. Mayor Bowser holds daily COVID-19 response briefing on April 1 at 11 a.m.

Bowser reminded residents and landlords that no evictions late fees or eviction notices can be issued at this time.

The District has a total of 586 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus according to Bowser.

