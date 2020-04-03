LIVE: DC Mayor Bowser updates District residents on COVID-19 response

Bowser to speak at 10:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D. C. Mayor Bowser gives COVID-19 response update on April 3, at 10:30 a.m.

D.C. residents are advised to follow these steps to limit the spread of COVID-19:

Stay home when you are sick

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Wash hands, multiple times a day with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

An alcohol-based hand sanitizer can be used if soap and water are not available

Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

This is a developing story and will be updated.