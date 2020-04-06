DC Mayor Bowser gives COVID-19 update

Live Now




WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser gives daily COVID-19 response update on April 6 at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Bowser announced 1,097 positive cases of COVID-19 in the District along with 24 deaths.

“Wearing a mask foes not replace social distancing.”

According to officials, a proposed emergency bill will freeze rent for District residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bill provisions will also address undocumented workers along with jail populations. The D.C. council meeting will be available online.

D.C. residents are advised to follow these steps to limit the spread of COVID-19:

  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Wash hands, multiple times a day with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
  • An alcohol-based hand sanitizer can be used if soap and water are not available
  • Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

This is a developing story and will be updated.

