District COVID-19 hotline available for residents who are homebound and need aide

Bowser to speak at 11 a.m.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser updates District residents on COVID-19 response on Monday at 11 a.m.

Bowser announced a new hotline for District residents that are homebound and in need of food or any other essential items, the number for this hotline is 1-888-349-8323. Individuals can also visit coronavirus.dc.gov/gethelp for assistance as well.

District residents are advised to stay home and take care of one another, help a neighbor in need.

