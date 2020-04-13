Breaking News
LIVE: Severe Weather Coverage
1  of  2
Live Now
DC Mayor Bowser gives COVID-19 response update Coronavirus Digital AM Show

District COVID-19 hotline available for residents who are homebound and need aide

Coronavirus

Bowser to speak at 11 a.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser updates District residents on COVID-19 response on Monday at 11 a.m.

Bowser announced a new hotline for District residents that are homebound and in need of food or any other essential items, the number for this hotline is 1-888-349-8323. Individuals can also visit coronavirus.dc.gov/gethelp for assistance as well.

District residents are advised to stay home and take care of one another, help a neighbor in need.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Brie Jackson

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Trending Stories