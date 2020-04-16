1  of  2
LIVE: DC Mayor Bowser gives COVID-19 response update

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser updates District residents on new COVID-19 response measures.

Bowser announce 100 new cases of COVID-19 cases in the District along with nine new deaths.

