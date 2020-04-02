DC drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be available on Monday

Coronavirus

Bowser to speak at 11 a.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Thursday during her daily COVID-19 briefing that a drive-thru test site will be made available to District residents on Monday.

Bowser announced a new death in the District due to COVID-19, the District currently has a total of 653 confirmed positives cases of COVID-19.

According to Bowser, there is a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the District and supplies will be rightfully distributed to front line workers as they come in.

D.C. residents are advised to follow these steps to limit the spread of COVID-19:

  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Wash hands, multiple times a day with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
  • An alcohol-based hand sanitizer can be used if soap and water are not available
  • Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

This is a developing story and will be updated.

