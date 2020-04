Bowser to speak at 11 a.m.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a new order to protect vulnerable populations in the District, the order will require hotel workers, guests, and visitors to wear a mask.

Bowser reports 139 new cases of COVID-19 in the District bringing the total to 2197, along with 5 deaths bringing that total to 72 total deaths.

This is a developing story and will be updated.