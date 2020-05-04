DC Mayor Bowser discusses the current state of COVID-19 in the District

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser reports 5,000 total COVID-19 cases in the District.

According to officials, people should be very mindful and listen to their bodies when it comes to experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms. This may be more difficult with spring allergies but it is important to pay close attention and contact a medical professional in order to better differentiate symptoms, officials say.

Bowser urges District residents to continue practicing preventative measures to limit the spread of COVID-19:

Stay home when you are sick

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Wash hands, multiple times a day with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

An alcohol-based hand sanitizer can be used if soap and water are not available

Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Visit coronavirus.dc.gov for more information on COVID-19 resources in the District.