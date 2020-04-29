1  of  2
Officials warn District residents to beware of scams during COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser reports there have been 205 deaths in the District due to COVID-19.

Bowser reminded District residents that rent has not been waived during this time but landlords are not permitted to issue any evictions. Officials say properties are still required to maintain and properly sanitize common areas within communities.

Officials warn residents to beware of price gauging along with scams during this time.

For more information on COVID-19 resources in the District visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

