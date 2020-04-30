D.C. Mayor Bowser announces new hospital agreements in the District

Bowser to speak at 11 a.m.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser reports 217 new COVID-19 cases in the District bringing the total to 4323 cases.

D.C. residents are advised to follow these steps to limit the spread of COVID-19:

Stay home when you are sick

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Wash hands, multiple times a day with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

An alcohol-based hand sanitizer can be used if soap and water are not available

Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Visit coronavirus.dc.gov for information on COVID-19 resources in the District.