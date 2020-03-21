Coronavirus Task Force holds briefing in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDVM) — Members of the Coronavirus Task Force is providing an update on the COVID-19 situation.

The Task Force is led by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, and is coordinated through the National Security Council. It is composed of subject matter experts from the White House and several United States Government agencies, and it includes some of the Nation’s foremost experts on infectious diseases.

The Task Force will lead the Administration’s efforts to monitor, contain, and mitigate the spread of the virus, while ensuring that the American people have the most accurate and up-to-date health and travel information.