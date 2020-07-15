Gov. Hogan gives Maryland’s latest COVID-19 update, announces fraud investigation

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan spoke live at 4 p.m. for a statewide update for COVID-19 developments in Maryland on Wednesday.

Hogan announced that the state and federal authorities are investigating a scheme in which over 47,500 fraudulent unemployment claims were made, totaling over $501 million. “Maryland claimants’ personal information has not been compromised in any way,” according to Hogan’s deputy communications director, Kata D. Hall.

“Sixty-two days ago we lifted our stay-at-home order,” Hogan said. “Maryland is open for business… in a safe way.”

Maryland’s COVID-19 trends: According to Hogan, the percent positivity rate declined today and over the last seven days. However, there was a “slight uptick” in coronavirus-related hospitalizations. Hogan said despite the increase in hospitalizations, we’re still 73% below the peak hospitalizations on April 30.

Hogan then reiterated similar statistics as Virginia’s governor and West Virginia’s governer said in their recent updates — that COVID-19 cases are rising among younger residents. “You’re also risking the lives of your parents, grandparents,” Hogan said, advising that they should stay away from crowded bars and gatherings.

Marylanders are advised to refrain from traveling to areas that are experiencing rapidly escalating #COVID19 numbers. Any resident who has traveled to, or is returning from, out-of-state should immediately get tested.



“We can not and should not rush this decision” of school reopening plans, Hogan said. The state superintendent of schools, Karen Salmon, will participate in another live update next week, the governor added.

Watch a replay of the full Wednesday update here:

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

As of July 15, the Maryland Department of Health reports the following data on COVID-19 in the state:

Number of confirmed cases: 75,016

75,016 Number of persons tested negative: 605,072

605,072 Total testing volume: 855,941

855,941 Number of confirmed deaths: 3,209

3,209 Number of probable deaths: 132

132 Currently hospitalized: 447

447 Acute care: 318

318 Intensive care: 129

129 Ever hospitalized: 11,625

11,625 Released from isolation: 5,238

