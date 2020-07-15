Gov. Hogan gives Maryland’s latest COVID-19 update, announces fraud investigation

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan spoke live at 4 p.m. for a statewide update for COVID-19 developments in Maryland on Wednesday.
Hogan announced that the state and federal authorities are investigating a scheme in which over 47,500 fraudulent unemployment claims were made, totaling over $501 million. “Maryland claimants’ personal information has not been compromised in any way,” according to Hogan’s deputy communications director, Kata D. Hall.
“Sixty-two days ago we lifted our stay-at-home order,” Hogan said. “Maryland is open for business… in a safe way.”
Maryland’s COVID-19 trends: According to Hogan, the percent positivity rate declined today and over the last seven days. However, there was a “slight uptick” in coronavirus-related hospitalizations. Hogan said despite the increase in hospitalizations, we’re still 73% below the peak hospitalizations on April 30.
Hogan then reiterated similar statistics as Virginia’s governor and West Virginia’s governer said in their recent updates — that COVID-19 cases are rising among younger residents. “You’re also risking the lives of your parents, grandparents,” Hogan said, advising that they should stay away from crowded bars and gatherings.
“We can not and should not rush this decision” of school reopening plans, Hogan said. The state superintendent of schools, Karen Salmon, will participate in another live update next week, the governor added.
As of July 15, the Maryland Department of Health reports the following data on COVID-19 in the state:
- Number of confirmed cases: 75,016
- Number of persons tested negative: 605,072
- Total testing volume: 855,941
- Number of confirmed deaths: 3,209
- Number of probable deaths: 132
- Currently hospitalized: 447
- Acute care: 318
- Intensive care: 129
- Ever hospitalized: 11,625
- Released from isolation: 5,238
