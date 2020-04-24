Live at 2PM: Mayor Bowser gives update on COVID-19 response in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Watch Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser give a live update at 2 p.m. regarding coronavirus response efforts in the District.

Yesterday, Bowser’s office and the D.C. Health Department released a “situational plan” that outlines what it would take to reopen D.C. Phase 1 of the public health criteria requires:

A consistent downward trend in new cases for a two-week period

Health care system must be able to treat everyone who needs care without the use of Crisis Standards of Care

The District of Columbia government built a Contact Tracing Force, currently with 65 contact tracers and plans to add at least 200 more. To initiate Phase 1, outlined above, the D.C. government said it needs a team of 900 contact tracers based on current projections.

The state of emergency and public health emergency in the District was extended through May 15, 2020 through Mayor’s Order 2020-063, which also requires face masks for essential workers.

The District’s reported data for Thursday, April 23, 2020 includes 167 new positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the District’s overall positive case total to 3,528.

The District reported 14 additional COVID-19 related deaths: 66-male

66-male

69-male

69-male

75-male

81-female

84-male

85-male

90-male

91-male

93-female

94-male

94-female

103-female 153 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19. Mayor Muriel Bowser via Facebook on April 24, 2020