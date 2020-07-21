List of national retailers requiring customers to wear a mask

(WTAJ) — Amid concern over the recent spikes in COVID-19 cases as the country continues to try and re-open and is testing more than any other, national retailers have begun to require all customers to wear a facemask with Starbucks leading the way on July 15.

Following guidance from the CDC, retailers have become more strict in their attempt to keep customers as safe as possible and limit the spread of COVID-19. Many have shortened their hours so they have time to clean and sanitize, placed contactless hand sanitizer dispensers through the store, placed plexiglass between clerks and customers, and many, including smaller businesses, have adapted to curbside pick-up.

Starbucks got the ball rolling by announcing they will require masks beginning July 15, 2020, and soon Walmart, Target, CVS, Lowe’s, Home Depot, and others would follow suit.

While it was reported that Dollar Tree and Family Dollar would require masks, they reportedly reversed their decision and are only ‘requesting’ customers to wear a mask when in their stores.

Aldi’s: The no-frills grocer requires shoppers to wear face masks at its more than 1,900 stores. Options for those unable or unwilling to wear masks include home deliveries and curbside pickup

American Eagle: At both American Eagle and Aerie stores, customers are required to wear masks while shopping. The company says it will provide face coverings to customers who don’t have them.

Apple: When Apple reopened stores in May, the company announced it was requiring all shoppers to wear a mask. Apple will provide masks for customers who don’t bring their own.

Best Buy: All shoppers will be required to wear a mask, and they will provide one for customers who don’t have one.

Costco: In late April, Costco was actually one of the first big retailers to announce a mask mandate that went into effect in early May.

CVS: Starting July 20, all customers will be required to wear a mask to enter a CVS store.

“To be clear, we’re not asking our store employees to play the role of enforcer. What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering,” CVS chief operating officer Jon Roberts said in the July 16 announcement.

Gap —The apparel company mandates masks as of August 1 at its North America Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Intermix, and Janie and Jack stores. Small children and those with an underlying medical condition are exempt.

Home Depot: All customers must wear a mask in all stores starting Wednesday, July 22.

“Social distancing captains and store associates will be available to provide masks to those shoppers who may not have one,” Home Depot said.

Kohls: Beginning Monday, July 20, Kohls will require all customers to wear a mask in all stores. The company says greeters will be at the entrance of each store to remind customers to wear a mask.

Lowe’s: Masks will be required at all of its stores starting July 20. The company said it will provide free masks to people without one as long as supplies last.

PetSmart: All must wear face masks in its roughly 1,650 stores in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, the provider of pet-supplies said in a recent update of its policy regarding the coronavirus.

Starbucks: Starbucks was one of the first major restaurant chains in the U.S. to announce a mask mandate. It went into effect on July 15.

Target: Target requires all shoppers to wear masks as of August 1. More than 80% of the chain’s 1,800 stores already require masks due to local and state regulations.

Trader Joe’s: On July 15, Trader Joe’s announced that it “requests” that all customers wear a face covering effective immediately.

Verizon: All customers at the telecom giant’s retail stores must wear a mask.

Walgreens: Starting July 20, all customers will be required to wear face coverings at Walgreens.

Walmart/Sam’s Club: Walmart announced that masks will be required in all Walmart and Sam’s Club stores starting July 20. A “health ambassador” will receive special training to let customers know the rule and find ways to resolve any issues that may arise from someone who refuses to wear a mask or cannot wear one.

Sam’s Club will provide a mask to members who don’t have one at no charge.

Whole Foods: On April 30, Whole Foods announced that masks would be mandatory in all stores and that they would provide masks for people who don’t have one.