Liquor stores remain open following further COVID-19 closures

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — Under Governor Hogan’s orders announced on Monday, stores selling alcohol are among the types of businesses allowed to stay open.

Amber Rowland of Dual Highway Liquors says the past two weeks have resulted in public confusion over future closures.

“They don’t know what’s coming, what’s going, what’s going to happen, anything else like that,” Rowland said. “People just don’t know what they’re doing.”

Rowland says liquor stores staying open would prevent alcoholics from going through a withdrawal that would put further strain on the state’s hospitals.