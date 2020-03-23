Liquor stores remain open following further COVID-19 closures

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — Under Governor Hogan’s orders announced on Monday, stores selling alcohol are among the types of businesses allowed to stay open.

Amber Rowland of Dual Highway Liquors says the past two weeks have resulted in public confusion over future closures.

“They don’t know what’s coming, what’s going, what’s going to happen, anything else like that,” Rowland said. “People just don’t know what they’re doing.”

Rowland says liquor stores staying open would prevent alcoholics from going through a withdrawal that would put further strain on the state’s hospitals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories