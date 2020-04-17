Leaders prepare for local COVID-19 hospitalization surge

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County leaders are preparing for a surge in COVID-19 cases, specifically cases that require hospitalization.

Part of that planning requires ensuring adequate bed space for patients. On a typical day, a hospital usually has 12 percent of its beds dedicated to intensive care and during a pandemic, the hospital should designate about 25 percent of its beds to intensive care.

County health officials say plenty of equipment and staff are also critical to surge planning. Chief Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles says it’s important to be prepared ahead of time because it’s not easy to predict when exactly the surge may come.

“We are preparing for that surge to happen right now through the end of the month. There are different models that predict our peak could happen as early as this weekend to as late as early May. The reality is, we don’t know for sure. We’re continuing to plan to make sure we can meet the needs on a daily basis,” Dr. Gayles said during a community briefing Thursday.

The county has already reopened older medical facilities and hospitals to care for patients with less critical care needs to make room for potential COVID-19 patients in more updated facilities.