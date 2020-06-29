Latest coronavirus numbers released in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s current cumulative percent positive results rate is listed as 1.7%.

As of 10 a.m. June 29 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 168,082 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,849 total cases, 2,129 recoveries and 93 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case), include: Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (435/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (4/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (115/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (12/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (59/0), Hampshire (41/0), Hancock (19/3), Hardy (42/1), Harrison (60/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (219/5), Kanawha (296/9), Lewis (17/0), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (23/0), Marion (54/2), Marshall (41/1), Mason (17/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (36/0), Mineral (54/2), Mingo (14/3), Monongalia (153/14), Monroe (10/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (89/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (61/15), Putnam (51/1), Raleigh (51/1), Randolph (154/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (18/1), Wayne (110/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (75/8), Wyoming (7/0).