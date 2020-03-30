Keep Mercer Clean Campaign getting people out of their houses

by: Brittany Ward

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Organizers of the Keep Mercer Clean Campaign found a way to get people outdoors while still social distancing.

Their “Take Five” initiative allows people to take a break from being inside while helping make their community a cleaner place.

Volunteers will receive five orange bags, and a grabber. They will be dropped at your home, and once the bags are filled with litter, organizers will come and pick it up. Volunteers must be at least 11-years-old.

Here are some more guidelines:

  • Must wear bright colors
  • Must have closed shoes, long sleeve shirts, long pants, and gloves must be worn
  • Carry a cellphone to community with teammates and Solid Waste Authority Staff
  • No pets
  • Bring plenty of fluids to drink
  • Know the location of the nearest hospital
  • No alcoholic beverages
  • Beware of your surroundings
  • Use the buddy system
  • Do not pick up hazardous items
  • Do not overstuffed bags
  • Wash hands with soap and water during clean up

If your interested in signing up you can text 304-320-0039 for more information.

