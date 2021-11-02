Kanawha County health leaders, parents react to CDC approval of kids’ COVID-19 vaccines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Tuesday evening a CDC advisory panel voted to approve the Pfizer shot for children ages 5 to 11.

Dr. Sherri Young at the Kanawha Charleston Health Department said she is encouraged by the vote. Her team had already been working to get a plan in place.

“We are logistically looking at getting it to every elementary and middle school in the county so that they have the opportunity to get vaccinated in schools,” Young said. She said they’ve been in close contact with Kanawha County Schools.

Some parents say they are ready for their children to get the vaccination.

“We’ll explain that it is for her benefit,” said Kevin Fluker about discussing the topic with his granddaughter. “Mostly you know it is still our decision as parents and guardians. So we’ve got to do what is best for the children.”

Dr. Young said the CDC advisory panel’s vote is good news.

“I’m happy. This is another layer of protection for a vulnerable population that was again affected by COVID. Our 5 to 11 year olds, we are seeing disease transmission of COVID in these individuals. The young children, these kids need to go to school,” she said. “They want to be back into society. They want to be playing games. They want to be out with their friends and one way to keep them safe in the middle of a pandemic is vaccination. Finally we have that tool in the tool box that can help protect them.”

Dr. Young said there is already a shipment of vaccines for children already on the way.