Kaine introduces bill to create a COVID-19 compensation fund for essential workers

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Senator Tim Kaine has introduced bill to create a COVID-19 victim compensation fund for essential workers.

The “Pandemic Heroes Compensation Act” would create a new fund to provide compensation for injuries to any individual who is an essential worker or their families. Officials said for example if you work at a grocery store your required to leave your home, however if you contract COVID-19 and become ill or pass away, this bill can help you or your family.

Kaine said, “Essential workers are putting their lives on the line every day to provide critical support for our communities amid this crisis. We owe them not only a debt of gratitude but also financial assistance as a result of their work to help others.”

The Pandemic Heroes Act will include