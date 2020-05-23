Kaine introduces bill to create a COVID-19 compensation fund for essential workers

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Senator Tim Kaine has introduced bill to create a COVID-19 victim compensation fund for essential workers.
The “Pandemic Heroes Compensation Act” would create a new fund to provide compensation for injuries to any individual who is an essential worker or their families. Officials said for example if you work at a grocery store your required to leave your home, however if you contract COVID-19 and become ill or pass away, this bill can help you or your family.
Kaine said, “Essential workers are putting their lives on the line every day to provide critical support for our communities amid this crisis. We owe them not only a debt of gratitude but also financial assistance as a result of their work to help others.”
The Pandemic Heroes Act will include
- Establish a compensation fund for all essential workers, personnel, and their families, across all industries, that were required to leave their homes to perform their services and became ill or died as a result of COVID-19
- Support essential workers affected by COVID-19 across the country in their recovery by providing critical financial assistance to help with medical costs, loss of employment, loss of business, replacement services, and burial costs
- Authorize appropriated funds as needed for 5 years with the fund permanently closing one fiscal year after the Special Master determines that no additional claims can be filed
- Create a new website and office developed and administered by a Special Master to assist in the application process
- Maximize compensation for essential workers and their families by simplifying the application process to get those affected back on their feet.
