Justice removes three counties from COVID-19 hotspot list

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has issued an executive order that removes Jackson, Kanawha and Ohio counties from the COVID-19 hotspot list.

The executive order also calls to have four counties remain on that list, including Berkeley, Harrison, Jefferson and Monongalia counties.

Eight counties in total remain on the hotspot list which also includes Cabell, Marion, Wayne and Wood counties.

Justice will provide an COVID-19 update tomorrow, May 4 at 12:30 p.m. on preparedness and response plans.

