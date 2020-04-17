June 6th SAT exams canceled due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Brandon VanSickel

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – According to Woodrow Wilson High School Guidance Counselor Chuck Fuller, the SAT and SAT Subject Tests which were scheduled for June 6, 2020 will not be administered.

Right now, public health officials have made clear it is not safe to gather students in one place. Many states have closed school for the rest of the academic year, and globally there are widespread school closures across 192 countries.

Students will have opportunities to take the SAT to make up for this spring’s lost administrations.

“If it’s safe from a public health standpoint, we will provide weekend SAT administrations every month through the end of the calendar year, beginning in August,” Fuller said. “This includes a new administration in September and the previously scheduled tests on August 29, October 3, November 7, and December 5.”

Students will be able to register for these administrations beginning in May.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Trending Stories