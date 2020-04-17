June 6th SAT exams canceled due to COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – According to Woodrow Wilson High School Guidance Counselor Chuck Fuller, the SAT and SAT Subject Tests which were scheduled for June 6, 2020 will not be administered.

Right now, public health officials have made clear it is not safe to gather students in one place. Many states have closed school for the rest of the academic year, and globally there are widespread school closures across 192 countries.

Students will have opportunities to take the SAT to make up for this spring’s lost administrations.

“If it’s safe from a public health standpoint, we will provide weekend SAT administrations every month through the end of the calendar year, beginning in August,” Fuller said. “This includes a new administration in September and the previously scheduled tests on August 29, October 3, November 7, and December 5.”

Students will be able to register for these administrations beginning in May.