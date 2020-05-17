Jefferson County Schools host graduation parade

There will be a traditional ceremony told later this year

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) – Jefferson County schools have had to cancel their graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020, but they thought of something special for their students to make the day still memorable.

Jefferson and Washington’s high schools hosted a senior parade on Sunday, where graduating students can decorate their cars and receive recognition on their graduation date.

Jefferson Principal, Sherry Fitzgerald, said the schools still wanted to make something special of the day despite the pandemic

“This is a time to be able to celebrate them on a day that is probably going to be a hard day knowing that they would have been graduating,” Fitzgerald said. “And we still do plan to hold a graduation ceremony at a later time.”

Graduating senior, AJ Messina, was among the people attending the event, with a line of cars wrapped around the school all paying tribute to the graduating class.

“This was much better than I expected,” Messina said. “Everybody really came together and it was a great morale booster for everybody.”

School faculty also made signs that lined the road, showcasing the portraits of every single graduating member of the school. Students could come back to the school and keep their sign as a keepsake.

The county wanted to make it clear that the parade was not a replacement for their graduation and they’re still planning to honor the class of 2020 with a traditional ceremony some time in the future.