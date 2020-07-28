Is supply of PPE’s in Maryland corrections system doing the job?

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Prison System has received more than 2.2 million articles of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic, but is that helping prevent a spread of the coronavirus infection?

Not according to those in and around the corrections system. The gowns, gloves, hand sanitizer, surgical masks and other eye and face protections cannot keep up with the 26,000 people moving through the state system on a daily basis — social distancing is practically impossible, they say.

Ron Turner is a recent returning citizen from the corrections system and recalls how recently he “did ask for a mask, a cloth or regular paper mask and I couldn’t get one. They said they were reusing the ones that they had.”

More than 1,100 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the system, corrections officials say.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories