Is supply of PPE’s in Maryland corrections system doing the job?

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Prison System has received more than 2.2 million articles of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic, but is that helping prevent a spread of the coronavirus infection?

Not according to those in and around the corrections system. The gowns, gloves, hand sanitizer, surgical masks and other eye and face protections cannot keep up with the 26,000 people moving through the state system on a daily basis — social distancing is practically impossible, they say.

Ron Turner is a recent returning citizen from the corrections system and recalls how recently he “did ask for a mask, a cloth or regular paper mask and I couldn’t get one. They said they were reusing the ones that they had.”

More than 1,100 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the system, corrections officials say.

