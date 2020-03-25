Internet services expecting increased data use, possible slowdowns

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — As more people are staying home during the week because they’re working from home and social distancing, the strain on internet service providers are getting bigger.

ISPs across the country are bracing themselves as Americans are spending more time at home and using greater amounts of data to stream and upload.

Theresa Bethune of Freedom Broadband said their network, like many others, has already seen a large increase in data usage.

“It kinda keeps that peak going throughout the day now,” Bethune said. “So you only really have a reduction in traffic from like 2 to 4 in the morning. “

Antietam broadband announced they have increased the number of their technicians and expect to have their network ready to take on the increased amount of internet traffic.