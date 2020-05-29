Live Now
Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State

Coronavirus

by: Adrienne Mayfield

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

This interactive database created by WAVY.com reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date.

The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information.

The data is collected directly from each state’s official department of health website.

The data collected is based on PCR, or diagnostic, coronavirus testing. Data for antibody tests is not included in the approximate numbers when a state’s department of health clearly differentiates between total PCR and antibody tests.

The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
Hover over (or click on) the map to view the data for each state
WAVY.com created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date compared to the number of positive cases. WAVY.com collected the data directly from each state’s official department of health website and will update this database around 5 p.m. ET daily as the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve.”

