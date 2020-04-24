Impacted businesses look toward the future after COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Businesses have been losing money during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The local economy in Huntington has seen better days, especially with the streets being empty, restaurants closed, and concerts canceled.

The Huntington Chamber of Commerce is staying positive these next few weeks. Chamber president, Bill Bissett believes that once the pandemic comes to a close that the economy will restart and slowly build back up.

We’ve got to look to those sectors that have really suffered and a lot have. But how can we get them back in business as quickly as possible, but also protect their customers and their employees? Our tourism, if you want to get away from it all and other people, this is a good place to do it. Bill Bissett

With the stay-at-home order still in effect for the mountain state, people are anxious to get out and travel. According to Tyson Compton, president of the Conventions and Visitor’s Bureau, a recent study says that 8 out of 10 people plan to travel once the order has been lifted.

Among other businesses affected by the pandemic, hotels and motels rely on travelers coming in and out of the city. Businesses such as the Delta Marriott near Pullman Square and the DoubleTree by Hilton have seen a significant decrease in foot traffic.



Hotels in Huntington see significant impact during the pandemic. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

According to a statement provided by the Delta Marriott hotel “The Huntington market as a whole is down roughly 70+%. Hotel Food and Beverage has been limited to rooms service only. We are still doing daily housekeeping to ensure proper cleaning is being done.”

Desiree Besemer, the sales director for DoubleTree by Hilton, says that they are hopeful that more people will travel once the order is lifted.

I actually think people will travel more than they were before because everyone is so sick of being inside and stuck not having control on what they do and where they go that we fully expect to see kind of a surge of travel once everything comes to a close. Desiree Besemer

A report from the American Hotel and Lodging Association says 70% of the country’s hotel employees have been furloughed, 8/10 hotel rooms are empty, and the financial impact is expected to be nine-times worse than 9/11.