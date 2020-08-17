Hundreds of DC households asked to participate in COVID-19 survey

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The DC Health Department has asked 850 households across the District to join a COVID-19 antibody study.

DC Health is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control to study the spread of COVID-19 in the District. 850 households have been randomly selected to participate in the invite-only study.

Everyone living in the households chosen will be eligible to participate. Households involved will be given free transportation to and from the testing site, which will test for COVID-19 antibodies. People involved in the study will not be tested to determine if they currently test positive for the virus, only if they have antibodies for the virus in their system.

Participating households will also be given a $25 prepaid VISA gift card, per DC Health. If your household was chosen, you should have received a letter in the mail about how to participate. If you did get a letter, you are asked to call 1 (855) 363-0333 as soon as possible for more information.

The study will end August 21. For more information about COVID-19 resources in the District, click here.

