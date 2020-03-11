Hood College extends spring break, moves to online classes amid the coronavirus

Students should not return to campus until further notice.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Hood College in Frederick, Maryland has extended its spring break by one week due to concerns of coronavirus.

Students were expected to come back on March 15. While there are no confirmed cases in Frederick County, President Dr. Andrea Chapdelaine, posted on social media on Wednesday saying the college will move to online classes on March 23.

Campus offices will remain open.

“While I realize this decision will immediately raise a large number of questions and concerns, I ask for your patience as we navigate this complex situation,” said Dr. Chapdelaine.

Students currently on campus or returning to campus from college-sanctioned trips will have to leave the college within 24 hours of arriving. Students should not return to campus until further notice.

For more information, click here.