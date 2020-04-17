Homeschool families face little disruption in curriculum

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) – Students are now four weeks into their schools being closed because of the coronavirus, but one population of students have been taking their classes at home well before the pandemic started.

For families that chose to homeschool, not much has changed.

“For homeschooling families, it was like a little tremor,” homeschool mom Danielle Gross of Hagerstwon said. “For families that were thrown into this a few weeks ago, it feels like an earthquake to them.

Gross has been homeschooling her two daughters for almost a decade now and not much has set back their curriculum except for some canceled field trips.

According to the US Department of Education, over 1.7 million children are homeschooled in the United States. That number has significantly risen as students in public and private school systems are now thrust into E-Learning environments.

Gross said for families now thrown into the homeschool environment because of the pandemic, the best thing they can do is get some help.

“Share your feelings, talk to people, reach out to families that you know are homeschooling,” Gross said. “Make sure that you’re having a conversation with people and saying ‘What can I do, what can I not do?'”

Gross’ daughter Emma said she enjoys being homeschooled and that kids doing their schoolwork from home should be sure to pace themselves so they don’t fall behind.

“I always get the hard stuff done first for me so I can always do the fun stuff last,” she said.

Gross said there are countless blogs and websites on homeschooling that families can look through, which include tips, tricks, activities and more that can create a learning environment for children, even if they’re outside a classroom.