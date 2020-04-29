Hogan issues new protections for nursing home residents and staff

MARYLAND (WDVM) Governor Hogan gave an update to Maryland’s response to coronavirus on April 29.

Hogan said Wednesday that he issued an executive order requiring universal testing of all residents and staff at Maryland nursing homes, and daily evaluations of each resident. The governor’s office said virus outbreaks at nursing home account for 19% of the state’s total positive cases and 46% of the state’s deaths.

According to his deputy communications director, Kata D. Hall, Hogan’s update touches on virus outbreaks at poultry processing plants, new actions to protect nursing home residents and staff, expanded testing strategy for Maryland, and an update on the unemployment website. Last Friday, Hogan released the state’s Road to Recovery plan.

“Our plan is based on the understanding that economic recovery and protecting public health are the same goal – not opposing ones. If we don’t get this right, it will not only cost lives, but also destroy the economic recovery before it even gets off the ground,” Hogan said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

A full replay of Hogan’s April 29 update can be watched below:

Virginia’s governor has already announced on Monday that Hogan joined him in requesting CDC oversight from President Trump on meat processing plants in Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina. A team visited Virginia’s eastern shore plants this week.

Latest case data in Maryland

Yesterday, Hogan’s administration released case data specific to nursing home facilities in the state. There are over 4,000 COVID-19 patients across these facilities statewide.

With 4,152 reported cases as of April 29, Montgomery County is second in highest COVID-19 cases in Maryland – right behind Prince George’s County. From Maryland’s latest data, Frederick County is reporting 893 cases; Washington County has 197 cases and Allegany County reports 116 cases.