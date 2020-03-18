Hogan announces new restrictions for MARC train

The new service schedules go into effect Wednesday, March 18th

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) is taking further action to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Hogan announced Tuesday that the MARC train will reduce services.

According to a press release from the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA), the train service will run on an “R” schedule on all three lines.

The “R” schedule is a reduced level of service that used on selected holidays and during inclement weather conditions.

