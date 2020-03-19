Hogan announces Maryland’s first coronavirus death, new executive orders

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — All Maryland shopping malls must close Thursday, Governor Hogan ordered during a press conference. Hogan also limited all gatherings to 10 people, restricted access to the BWI Marshall Airport terminal, and urged the use of transit for essential travel only.

“Despite all of our repeated warnings for weeks, and in spite of the rapid escalation of this crisis across our state, the nation, and the world, some people are treating this like a vacation or a spring break with parties, cookouts, and large gatherings,” said Governor Hogan.

“Let me be very clear—if you are engaged in this, you are in violation of state law and you are endangering the lives of your fellow Marylanders.” -Governor Larry Hogan

Hogan also announced the state’s first coronavirus death and reported the first case of a child testing positive for COVID-19 during the press conference. As of now, Maryland has 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an 88% increase over 48 hours Hogan said.

“This truly is one of the most daunting challenges our state has ever faced,” said Hogan. “But sometimes the worst times have a way of bringing out the very best in people. Marylanders are a shining example of that, and we have seen so many examples of compassion and generosity in recent days. We are all in this together, and if we all do our part to rise to this challenge and to meet this moment, we will get through this together.”

The governor will be submitting five requests to the president, vice president, and leaders in both houses of Congress on behalf of the nation’s governors.

For health resources regarding COVID-19, including case counts and clinician guidance, Marylanders should visit https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/.