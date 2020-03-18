“Hard shutdown” for Washington County Public Schools until March 29

No one will have access to school facilities during this time

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Public Schools will have a “hard shutdown” starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18- March 29, said School Superintendent Boyd Michael.

This means there will be no access to any school facilities by students, staff, vendors or others. “The principal will be the sole responsible person for the school buildings,” Michael said. The Superintendent added that he will be the only person responsible for the Center for Educational Services.

The superintendent said during the shutdown they are prioritizing preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. They will also provide breakfast, lunch and snacks to students at various sites. And finally, the superintendent wants to continue educating students and will provide a website for parents to access learning material during the shutdown.

The schools will begin online learning on March 30 if schools have not reopened by then. Michael said he understands not all students will have access to internet services to complete online learning, and those students will be given opportunities to catch up when school is back in session.

Employees with standard hours will be paid as usual from March 16-March 27, the superintendent said.

Michael’s full announcement can be viewed on his Facebook page: