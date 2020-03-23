Hagerstown Volvo plant suspends production in wake of coronavirus outbreak

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — The Volvo Hagerstown truck assembly and technology plant, one of Washington County’s largest employers, has temporarily suspended production in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Plant management says that while there are no reported cases of COVID-19 among its workforce, they place safety as their highest priority and will monitor plant conditions to begin protocols for social distancing. Telecommuting is an option being considered. The plant is also stepping up cleaning its facility, closed its fitness center, reduced tours and cafeteria service is now limited to prepackaged foods.
While management is committed to continuing operations as market conditions allow, some employees are feeling a little anxious about the changes.
“Everybody’s getting a little concerned about it,” says Scott Price, who hopes some more information will be communicated about what changes may be planned.
The plant, which produces heavy-duty diesel engines, transmissions and axles, employs close to 1,800 people.
