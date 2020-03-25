Hagerstown first responders in quarantine after helping COVID-19 patient

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Five first responders in Hagerstown are in quarantine for 14 days after helping a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The quarantined people were identified as two City of Hagerstown firefighters and three Community Rescue Service providers, according to the Washington County Joint Information Center. They are being paid while quarantined.

The five individuals responded to a call on Friday, March 20 in Hagerstown for a person “in need of critical medical attention.” Authorities discovered the patient had COVID-19 after the patient died. The county implied that this patient was the third person to die of COVID-19 in the state of Maryland, and was a Montgomery County resident visiting Washington County.

The Maryland Health Department’s latest numbers from 10 a.m. on March 25 say two people in Washington County tested positive for COVID-19. Statewide, there are 423 positive cases and four deaths.