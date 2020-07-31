Gym trainers give tips on how to workout while wearing a mask

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Gov. Larry Hogan expanded Maryland’s mandate for face coverings, requiring residents older than 5 years of age to wear masks while indoors in public spaces and outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

Under the order, masks will be required at all businesses, commercial office buildings and locations that have public areas, including houses of worship, casinos, gyms and personal service establishments.

The expanded mask order took effect at 5 p.m. Friday. It follows a 28% increase in hospitalized coronavirus patients over the past two weeks in Maryland.

With the new mask mandate, you may have to learn how to incorporate a mask with certain routines like working out.

Exercising can be challenging for some people, especially while wearing a mask, but it is important to learn how to adjust workouts to accommodate masks.

Teddy Savage is a National Fitness Director for Planet Fitness. He says although it may feel a bit uncomfortable, working out with a mask is very achievable, but it is all about paying attention to your breathing.

If you are wearing a mask while working out, then you should monitor how much energy you are releasing, and take small breaks to keep your heart rate at steady pace.

“When you actually work out with the mask on there’s a couple of things that I want you guys to remember. First, not every mask is made the same, so find one that works for you and that comfortable. So you’re able to breathe. You want it to fit tight to your face, and you want to be able to breathe in through your nose and out through your mouth,” said Savage

Trainers do not want people to stop coming to the gym because of the new mask mandate, they say it is still important to take care of yourself physically and wearing a mask will just help you stay safe while staying fit.

“For one fitness is a journey is going to have peaks is going to have valleys, but at the end of the day, we want to continue to step in to learn okay, learning is important the mass policy is not only allow you to be healthy and confident, but it’s also part of learning how to navigate through that fitness journey,” said Savage.

Teddy’s Mask tips:

Choose a mask that works for you. Don’t get caught up in the “one size fits all” thought process when choosing your mask.

Breathe to the beat of your own drum. Hum a little tune in your head to control your cadence of breath.

Infuse active rest in lieu of strict cardio. It may be slightly more challenging to do steady state cardio. So instead, do a few seconds of active rest when exercising. For example, if you’re on the treadmill jogging on an incline, decrease the incline or slow to a fast walk to catch your breath. Then, you can speed back up again.

Plan for breaks into your routine. Tactfully place breaks into your routine as you are getting used to working out with a mask.

Use shorter time intervals for your work to rest ratio. Instead of doing one 60 second time interval, break it up into two 30 second or three 20 second intervals.

