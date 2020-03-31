Greenbrier County continues to provide meals for students

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Cars full of students in Greenbrier County were lined up to pick up meal boxes Monday, March 30, 2020.

Meal boxes included food for breakfast and lunch for five days. They are made up of cereal, milk, fruits, cheese, and other healthy options to make sure students are getting nutrients.

They were distributed at Elementary Schools and other locations around the county.

U.S. Army Specialist Carl Peyatt was one of the volunteers to help hand out food at Lewisburg Elementary. He said he volunteered because helping children is important to him.

“You want a strong society, you gotta have strong children,” Peyatt said.

People could sign up for meal boxes in advance through the Greenbrier County Schools website or Facebook page.